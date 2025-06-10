Zelenskyy on the night Russian attack: Russian strikes are louder than the attempts of the US and others to force Russia to peace, strong pressure is needed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation, which became one of the largest attacks on Kyiv, pointing out that Russian missile and "shahid" strikes are louder than the attempts of the United States and others in the world to force Russia to peace, and that strong pressure is needed for the sake of peace, writes UNN.

Russian missile and Shahed strikes are louder than the attempts of the United States and others in the world to force Russia to peace. For the umpteenth night, instead of a ceasefire, there are massive strikes by "Shaheds", cruise missiles and ballistics. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Today was one of the biggest attacks on Kyiv. Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk region and Chernihiv region were also targeted," the President said, showing the consequences of the enemy attack.

In total, according to him, the Russians used 315 drones in the attack, including 250 "Shaheds", and 7 missiles, including 2 ballistic missiles of North Korean production. "Ordinary houses, city infrastructure were damaged, and a maternity hospital even became a Russian target in Odesa. 13 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to the families," Zelenskyy said.

It is important that the response to this and other similar Russian strikes is not the silence of the world, but concrete actions. Actions of America, which has the power to force Russia to peace. Actions of Europe, which has no alternative to being strong. Actions of others in the world who called for diplomacy and an end to the war and whom Russia ignored. We need strong pressure for the sake of peace. - Zelenskyy stressed.

277 out of 315 launched Russian drones and all 7 ballistic and cruise missiles were neutralized over Ukraine