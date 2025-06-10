277 out of 315 launched Russian drones and all 7 ballistic and cruise missiles were neutralized over Ukraine

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 39730 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 110521 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 78237 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 74774 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 136791 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 51004 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 45603 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 143406 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 98851 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47093 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
62%
756mm
Popular news

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM • 32263 views

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

June 9, 11:50 PM • 26665 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

02:18 AM • 28428 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM • 18175 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM • 21383 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 136791 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 143406 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 160938 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 147461 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 241771 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 31458 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 45108 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 78090 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 94781 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 98851 views
Actual

Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

277 out of 315 launched Russian drones and all 7 ballistic and cruise missiles were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Overnight on June 10, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 322 aerial targets, including Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles. Air defense systems destroyed 284 means, but hits were recorded in 11 locations.

277 out of 315 launched Russian drones and all 7 ballistic and cruise missiles were neutralized over Ukraine

Overnight, the Russian Federation launched 315 drones and 7 missiles, including two ballistic missiles, at Ukraine; 277 drones and all missiles were destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the AFU Air Force, on the night of June 10, the enemy attacked with 322 air attack weapons: 315 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia; 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region - Russia.

"The main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!" - the message says.

The air attack, as indicated, was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense destroyed 284 enemy air attack weapons, 220 were shot down by fire weapons, 64 were lost locationally: 213 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by fire weapons, 64 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare; 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 11 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 16 locations.

"It will not be possible to break Ukrainians with terror": Yermak commented on the night attacks of Russians on Kyiv and Odesa10.06.25, 04:47 • 3838 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9