277 out of 315 launched Russian drones and all 7 ballistic and cruise missiles were neutralized over Ukraine

Overnight, the Russian Federation launched 315 drones and 7 missiles, including two ballistic missiles, at Ukraine; 277 drones and all missiles were destroyed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the AFU Air Force, on the night of June 10, the enemy attacked with 322 air attack weapons: 315 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia; 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region - Russia.

"The main direction of the attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv!" - the message says.

The air attack, as indicated, was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense destroyed 284 enemy air attack weapons, 220 were shot down by fire weapons, 64 were lost locationally: 213 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by fire weapons, 64 were lost locationally/suppressed by electronic warfare; 2 KN-23 ballistic missiles; 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in 11 locations, and the fall of downed (fragments) in 16 locations.

