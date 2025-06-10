Massive attack on Kyiv: four wounded already

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of June 10, four people were injured. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

He clarified that all the victims were hospitalized by doctors.

In turn, the head of the city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that as a result of the attack, 7 out of 10 districts of the capital were damaged.

There are partial destructions and fires in multi-story and private houses. Cars and warehouses were on fire - Tkachenko stated.

He added that it will take time to eliminate the consequences of the attack, "but the city is working, all services are in place, responding promptly."

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. Fragments fell in the Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts, there are wounded, damages and fires.

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.