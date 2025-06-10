$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM • 31957 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM • 89358 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM • 66422 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM • 63459 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM • 116915 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 46737 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM • 42620 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 132608 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 93699 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46908 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Massive attack on Kyiv: four wounded already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of June 10, four people were injured. 7 out of 10 districts of the capital were damaged, there are destructions and fires.

Massive attack on Kyiv: four wounded already

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of June 10, four people were injured. This was reported by the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

He clarified that all the victims were hospitalized by doctors.

In turn, the head of the city military administration, Timur Tkachenko, said that as a result of the attack, 7 out of 10 districts of the capital were damaged.

There are partial destructions and fires in multi-story and private houses. Cars and warehouses were on fire

- Tkachenko stated.

He added that it will take time to eliminate the consequences of the attack, "but the city is working, all services are in place, responding promptly."

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. Fragments fell in the Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi and Obolonskyi districts, there are wounded, damages and fires.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
