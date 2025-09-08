Massive drone attack on September 8: 112 out of 142 UAVs destroyed

On the night of September 7-8, Russians attacked Ukraine with 142 Shahed-type attack UAVs from various directions. Drones of other systems were also used, UNN reports with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched UAVs from Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down or suppressed 112 enemy UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 26 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, and debris falling in 1 location.

Recall

Over the past day, 156 combat engagements were recorded. The occupiers used 16 missiles and 143 guided bombs, enemy losses reached 910 personnel.