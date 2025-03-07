Massive drone attack on Odesa: gas station and industrial building damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked the civilian and energy infrastructure of Odesa. As a result of the attack, an industrial building and a gas station were damaged, information about the injured is being clarified.
The enemy has again launched a massive drone strike on the civilian and energy infrastructure of Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, as reported by UNN.
There are damages and destruction. As a result of debris falling, an industrial building and a gas station caught fire. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attacks
According to him, information regarding the injured is being clarified.
Earlier
A new attack by enemy drones has been recorded in Odesa, explosions were heard.
