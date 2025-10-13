Massive blow to cybercriminals in the EU: law enforcement blocked over 1,400 fraudulent websites

As part of Operation "Heracles", domains involved in illegal activities on trading platforms have been blocked.

As a result of joint actions by the Cybercrime Combat Center of Baden-Württemberg, LKA - the State Criminal Investigation Office, and BaFin - the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, 1406 illegal domains in Eastern Europe have been shut down.

The investigation was named "Operation Heracles". According to media reports, the operation dealt a serious blow to cyber fraud attempts in Eastern Europe. In particular, the shutdown process prevented many cases of "cybertrading."

The phenomenon of illegal activities on trading platforms has become widespread in recent years, with the number of cases constantly increasing.

Fraudulent websites with supposedly lucrative investment offers are sometimes visited millions of times, statistics show.

Gullible clients allegedly invest large sums of money on fraudulent online platforms, hoping for a profitable investment opportunity.

According to an official statement, almost 900,000 visits to the affected sites have been recorded since the redirection of the affected domains on October 3 (data for Germany). Cases of large sums of money being lost have been recorded.

The perpetrators are currently unknown. But after blocking 1406 fraudulent websites, the domains were redirected to a so-called seizure page. Thus, anyone who accesses the internet address now receives a corresponding message.

