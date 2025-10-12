Qantas airline data, stolen during a cyberattack in July, has been made publicly available online

Qantas airline stated that data of 5.7 million customers, stolen during a cyberattack in July, has been published online. The company is cooperating with cybersecurity experts and Australian authorities to assess the extent of the leak and protect affected passengers, UNN writes, referring to Bloomberg.

Details

The airline reported that 5.7 million records were stolen during the incident through a third-party platform, with most of the data containing names, email addresses, and frequent flyer information. A smaller portion included addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, gender, and dietary preferences, Qantas said in a Sunday statement.

The company emphasized that credit card data, passports, or frequent flyer accounts were not compromised. To limit access to and dissemination of the stolen data, the airline obtained a Supreme Court injunction from New South Wales and, after the incident, strengthened system monitoring and staff training.

The airline stated that it continues to cooperate with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the Federal Police, and that affected customers have been offered support in protecting their personal data.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Qantas airline in Australia exposed a breach of its customer database. Hackers gained access to 6 million records, including names, phone numbers, and email addresses.