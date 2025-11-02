Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injured

10 people were hospitalized, nine of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, after a mass knife attack on a train bound for London. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

A statement from the British Transport Police said two people had been arrested in connection with the stabbings.

Ten people were taken to hospital, nine are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. This has been declared a serious incident and counter-terrorism police are supporting our investigation as we work to establish all the circumstances and motives of this incident. - stated in the announcement.

Law enforcement also said the attack occurred as the Doncaster-London train was traveling south to Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of Cambridge.

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulance, responded quickly as the train approached Huntingdon. Apparently, the attack was quickly stopped after the train arrived at the station. Forensic experts with dog handlers also arrived on the platform.

Recall

In early October, six people were arrested in Great Britain on suspicion of involvement in a terrorist attack near a synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur.

