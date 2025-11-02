Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injured

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 31495 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 63221 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 68460 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92814 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 84049 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 42991 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 55991 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45185 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37938 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 37282 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Man in Kharkiv region blown up by explosive device: detailsNovember 1, 09:52 PM • 10704 views
Odesa club embroiled in scandal over Russian musicVideoNovember 1, 10:23 PM • 16780 views
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 2, 01:25 AM • 22582 views
Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threats02:23 AM • 9084 views
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journey04:05 AM • 5200 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 92818 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 84053 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 87819 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 73405 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 64756 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth
Xi Jinping
Musician
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 26405 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 68463 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 87819 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 52541 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 60900 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Heating

Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1932 views

Ten people have been hospitalized, nine with life-threatening injuries, after a mass stabbing on a train bound for London. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injured

10 people were hospitalized, nine of whom sustained life-threatening injuries, after a mass knife attack on a train bound for London. This was reported by the Associated Press, informs UNN.

Details

A statement from the British Transport Police said two people had been arrested in connection with the stabbings.

Ten people were taken to hospital, nine are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries. This has been declared a serious incident and counter-terrorism police are supporting our investigation as we work to establish all the circumstances and motives of this incident.

- stated in the announcement.

Law enforcement also said the attack occurred as the Doncaster-London train was traveling south to Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of Cambridge.

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulance, responded quickly as the train approached Huntingdon. Apparently, the attack was quickly stopped after the train arrived at the station. Forensic experts with dog handlers also arrived on the platform.

Recall

In early October, six people were arrested in Great Britain on suspicion of involvement in a terrorist attack near a synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur.

American singer Chris Brown detained in Britain on suspicion of assault16.05.25, 07:13 • 4835 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Great Britain
London