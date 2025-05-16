American singer Chris Brown detained in Britain on suspicion of assault

American singer Chris Brown has been detained in London. The performer has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an alleged attack that occurred in February 2023. This is reported by UNN with reference to British law enforcement agencies, the publication The Sun.

Details

According to statements from the London Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Brown is to be brought before a magistrate's court on Friday, May 16.

It is noted that the incident in connection with which the case was opened occurred on February 19, 2023 in one of the clubs on Hanover Square in central London.

Chris Brown, 36 years old (05.05.89), a citizen of the United States, was charged on Thursday, May 15, with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody and will appear before the Manchester Magistrates' Court at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 16. - the police said in a statement.

According to The Sun, Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester on suspicion of attacking a music producer at Tape club in London.

Chris Brown is a famous R&B performer, author of the hits Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, who is due to start a world tour next month, which includes concerts, including in Manchester.

