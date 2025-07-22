Mass poisoning in Lviv restaurant Katsurina: products and inventory were stored improperly, and most employees did not have medical records

In the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", where more than 70 guests were poisoned, a number of violations were found - improper storage of kitchen equipment and products, and in addition, it turned out that most of the employees did not have medical books, reports UNN with reference to the press service of the State Food and Consumer Service.

As of this morning, 76 people have been hospitalized, including 10 children and 2 pregnant women. All of them visited the restaurant "Chinese Hello" in Lviv. According to the results of tests, Salmonella enteriditis bacteria, which causes intestinal infections, were found in 25 patients and 1 restaurant employee. Laboratory testing is currently underway for 4 other employees. - the message says.

During the epidemiological investigation, specialists of the State Food and Consumer Service found a number of violations of current legislation, in particular:

violation of inventory washing rules: confectionery shop inventory was washed together with meat and vegetable shop inventory in the basement;

improper storage of kitchen equipment: no special containers with lids for storing washed equipment;

violations in the organization of product storage: bulk products were stored in the corridor of the basement, commodity proximity in refrigeration equipment was violated;

unorganized storage of cleaning equipment and lack of proper labeling;

no control of temperature regimes for product storage - relevant checklists and journals were not provided.

In addition, during the inspection, it was found that only 7 out of 23 restaurant employees had medical books. 16 employees who did not provide documents were recommended not to be allowed to work and were sent to a family doctor for examination and treatment.

Studies of food samples, swabs from equipment surfaces, and water samples are ongoing. No hepatitis A viruses, rotaviruses, enteroviruses, or adenoviruses were detected in the virological study of water samples.

Poultry meat and eggs used in the restaurant were also checked:

chicken meat meets all safety standards, including radiation levels, microbiology, and chemical content;

eggs are also safe and meet quality and safety requirements.

The State Food and Consumer Service assured that they are closely monitoring the situation and continue to implement anti-epidemic measures.

Recall

UNN wrote that in the Lviv restaurant "Chinese Hello", which opened three days ago, at least 12 people were poisoned, including the owner of the establishment, restaurateur Mykhailo Katsurin. He said that the management of the establishment would reimburse the affected guests for medical treatment.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the case of food poisoning.