Mass graves of migrants found in Libya: what is known about the tragic findings

The bodies of nearly 30 migrants have been found in Libya in different parts of the country. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The tragic findings were made in the western and southeastern regions, according to local security authorities and humanitarian organizations.

Mass graves were found on a farm in the Jiharra district, containing 19 dead people. According to preliminary information, they were victims of illegal migration. Authorities are investigating to determine the circumstances of their deaths.

Ten more bodies were found near the shipwreck near the port of Zavia. Volunteers working in the region say that these people were probably trying to cross the Mediterranean in search of a better life.

Libya remains an important transit point for migrants seeking to reach Europe. Due to the unstable situation in the country and the activity of smugglers, such tragedies are becoming more frequent.

