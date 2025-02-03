Mass fight between teenagers took place in Kharkiv mall: police establish circumstances

A massive fight between teenagers broke out in a Kharkiv shopping and entertainment center, with participants resisting security. The police quickly stopped the conflict and are investigating the incident. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Police received a report of a mass brawl in one of the largest shopping malls in the center of Kharkiv on February 2 at about 18:36.

At the scene, it was found that "a conflict arose between the teenagers, which escalated into a fight." Also, according to police, the participants of the event resisted representatives of the security company.

"The offense was stopped. A statement and explanation were taken from the administrator of the shopping and entertainment center," the police said.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved. The police establish the circumstances of the conflict in order to bring all those responsible to justice.

No one sought medical assistance on the evening of February 2.

A fight between two friends took place in a Kyiv shopping mall: the police took over the case