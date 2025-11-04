Masking their own failures as “information operations”: Russian special services create pages and channels to discredit HUR special forces

Russian propagandists have intensified efforts to create Telegram channels and social media pages that mimic the official resources of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, their goal is to mislead potential volunteers and discredit Ukrainian military intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, Muscovites recently registered a fake Telegram page of the "Timur Special Unit," the first message on which appeared on October 31, 2025.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes: by decision of the command, official communication of this special unit is conducted exclusively through the official resources of Ukrainian military intelligence. Russians also resort to imitating pages of units that are part of the "Timur Special Unit." - the message says.

In addition, on March 16, 2024, a fake page of the Russian Volunteer Corps was registered on Telegram, and the first message on the channel appeared on August 24, 2024.

Currently, the channel has "wound up" over 130,000 subscribers — more than 13,000 more than the real RDK page.

The growth of anti-Kremlin resistance and the increasing number of Russians joining the volunteer units of Ukrainian intelligence causes alarm in the Kremlin. That is why the FSB is trying to "fight" in some way — by creating fake pages, fabricating disinformation, and masking its own failures as "information operations." - summarized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

