Masking their own failures as “information operations”: Russian special services create pages and channels to discredit HUR special forces

ukenru
03:06 PM • 1724 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9110 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12552 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 11741 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
11:55 AM • 13389 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 13567 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 20140 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42752 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 24121 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 81119 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 10164 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37430 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29441 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhoto10:24 AM • 6902 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13611 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 9110 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 6684 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 12552 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 42752 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 37440 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
David Beckham
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 13621 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 29449 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 28200 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 32387 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 41938 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
9K720 Iskander

Masking their own failures as “information operations”: Russian special services create pages and channels to discredit HUR special forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Russian propagandists are actively creating fake Telegram channels and social media pages that mimic the official resources of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Their goal is to mislead potential volunteers and discredit Ukrainian military intelligence.

Masking their own failures as “information operations”: Russian special services create pages and channels to discredit HUR special forces

Russian propagandists have intensified efforts to create Telegram channels and social media pages that mimic the official resources of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, their goal is to mislead potential volunteers and discredit Ukrainian military intelligence, UNN reports.

Russian propagandists have intensified efforts to create Telegram channels and social media pages that mimic the official resources of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine. Their goal is to mislead potential volunteers, discredit Ukrainian military intelligence, and disrupt the process of recruiting new fighters into the resistance movement, which is increasingly spreading across Russia itself.

- reported the intelligence.

"Encirclement" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk: Ukraine refutes dictator Putin's fakes29.10.25, 16:22 • 5744 views

Details

In particular, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, Muscovites recently registered a fake Telegram page of the "Timur Special Unit," the first message on which appeared on October 31, 2025.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasizes: by decision of the command, official communication of this special unit is conducted exclusively through the official resources of Ukrainian military intelligence. Russians also resort to imitating pages of units that are part of the "Timur Special Unit."

- the message says.

In addition, on March 16, 2024, a fake page of the Russian Volunteer Corps was registered on Telegram, and the first message on the channel appeared on August 24, 2024.

Currently, the channel has "wound up" over 130,000 subscribers — more than 13,000 more than the real RDK page.

The growth of anti-Kremlin resistance and the increasing number of Russians joining the volunteer units of Ukrainian intelligence causes alarm in the Kremlin. That is why the FSB is trying to "fight" in some way — by creating fake pages, fabricating disinformation, and masking its own failures as "information operations."

- summarized the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Russian propaganda spreads a fake about the Ukrainian Armed Forces using civilians to clear roads in Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation23.10.25, 15:49 • 3956 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine