Russian propaganda spreads a fake about the Ukrainian Armed Forces using civilians to clear roads in Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propagandists continue to spread lies about alleged "atrocities of the Ukrainian military against the civilian population of Donbas." This time, the occupiers claim that the Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly "use civilians to clear roads in Pokrovsk," UNN reports with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

Propagandists are spreading reports that civilians are allegedly forced to walk on roads that may be mined, so that they "neutralize mines with their bodies." As "proof," they present the words of one of the Russian military personnel.

The CPD notes that such statements are outright lies and have nothing to do with reality.

Such unsubstantiated accusations are a typical technique of Russian propaganda. Their goal is to demonize the Ukrainian military and shift the focus from the war crimes of the Russian occupiers. - the CPD statement reads.

They added that this is done, in particular, to divert attention from the recently recorded cases of Russian military personnel shooting peaceful residents of Pokrovsk.

Recall

On October 20, Russian occupiers shot civilians in Donetsk region who were hiding in the basements of private houses. They killed a married couple, their youngest son, and a neighbor with her son.