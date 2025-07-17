Market burned down in Chernihiv at night

A night fire engulfed kiosks and a pavilion at the Chernihiv market, firefighters extinguished it, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, kiosks and the roof of a meat pavilion caught fire on the territory of the city market," the report says.

The fire, as noted, spread quickly, but rescuers promptly prevented a large-scale fire.

14 units of equipment and 53 rescuers were involved.

There are no casualties or injuries. The causes of the fire are being investigated.

Supermarket ablaze in Lviv region: caught fire, likely due to lightning strike on solar panels