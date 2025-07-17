Market burned down in Chernihiv at night
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, a fire broke out at night at the city market, where kiosks and the roof of the meat pavilion caught fire. 53 rescuers and 14 units of equipment promptly extinguished the blaze, preventing a large-scale spread of the fire.
A night fire engulfed kiosks and a pavilion at the Chernihiv market, firefighters extinguished it, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"At night, kiosks and the roof of a meat pavilion caught fire on the territory of the city market," the report says.
The fire, as noted, spread quickly, but rescuers promptly prevented a large-scale fire.
14 units of equipment and 53 rescuers were involved.
There are no casualties or injuries. The causes of the fire are being investigated.
