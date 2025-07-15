Supermarket ablaze in Lviv region: SES unit dispatched to fire scene

A supermarket caught fire in the city of Radekhiv, Lviv Oblast. A unit of the State Emergency Service went to the scene, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the SES in Lviv Oblast.

A supermarket building caught fire in Radekhiv. The local SES unit went to the scene. This is all the information for now - the rescuers reported.

At the same time, rumors are circulating online that the fire was caused by lightning striking solar panels.

Addition

A large-scale fire occurred in a five-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia. 6 people were rescued, including two boys aged 7 and 11, and 9 injured people were hospitalized.

Recently, in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, lightning struck a "House of Prayer", causing a fire covering an area of 250 sq.m. There were no casualties or injuries.