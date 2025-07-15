Supermarket ablaze in Lviv region: SES unit dispatched to fire scene
Kyiv • UNN
A supermarket caught fire in Radekhiv, Lviv Oblast, and a State Emergency Service (SES) unit has been dispatched to the scene. Rumors are circulating online that a lightning strike on solar panels caused the blaze.
A supermarket caught fire in the city of Radekhiv, Lviv Oblast. A unit of the State Emergency Service went to the scene, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the SES in Lviv Oblast.
A supermarket building caught fire in Radekhiv. The local SES unit went to the scene. This is all the information for now
At the same time, rumors are circulating online that the fire was caused by lightning striking solar panels.
Addition
A large-scale fire occurred in a five-story residential building in Zaporizhzhia. 6 people were rescued, including two boys aged 7 and 11, and 9 injured people were hospitalized.
Recently, in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, lightning struck a "House of Prayer", causing a fire covering an area of 250 sq.m. There were no casualties or injuries.