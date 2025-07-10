Man wounded in shooting in Sumy

$41.770.07
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 5294 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 20716 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 12478 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 41204 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 127133 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 75194 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 81934 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109367 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60580 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122729 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Publications
Exclusives
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential building
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - AP
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Man wounded in shooting in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

A shooting occurred on the central street in Sumy, as a result of which a man sustained a gunshot wound. Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and searching for the assailant who fled the scene.

Man wounded in shooting in Sumy

In Sumy, a shooting occurred on the street, as a result of which a man was wounded. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, reported the Sumy Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

On the evening of July 9, a high-profile shooting incident occurred on one of the central streets of Sumy. Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene.

- reported the police.

Preliminarily, law enforcement officers established that the conflict arose between a group of individuals. During it, one of the participants fired a pistol at an opponent, after which he fled the scene. The victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently being assessed by doctors.

Law enforcement officers are conducting a set of operational and search measures to establish the identity and whereabouts of the perpetrator, as well as witnesses and eyewitnesses of the event.

 - reported the police.

Addition

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, the police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting, as a result of which the body of a man with a gunshot wound was found. Investigative and operational groups and other services are working at the scene.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sumy
Kyiv
