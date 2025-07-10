Man wounded in shooting in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
A shooting occurred on the central street in Sumy, as a result of which a man sustained a gunshot wound. Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and searching for the assailant who fled the scene.
In Sumy, a shooting occurred on the street, as a result of which a man was wounded. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident, reported the Sumy Oblast police, writes UNN.
Details
On the evening of July 9, a high-profile shooting incident occurred on one of the central streets of Sumy. Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene.
Preliminarily, law enforcement officers established that the conflict arose between a group of individuals. During it, one of the participants fired a pistol at an opponent, after which he fled the scene. The victim with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently being assessed by doctors.
Law enforcement officers are conducting a set of operational and search measures to establish the identity and whereabouts of the perpetrator, as well as witnesses and eyewitnesses of the event.
Addition
