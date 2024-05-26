Man with a knife attacks people in the subway in Lyon, France

A man armed with a knife injured several passers-by in the French city of Lyon. As Mohamed Chihi, deputy head of the city's security service, wrote on the social network X, the attacker managed to wound three people before being detained by police. This was reported by BFM, according to UNN.

Details

According to BFM , there may be four victims. The channel's sources claim that two people were shot in the stomach and are in critical condition. The other two were slightly injured. BFM also reports on a fifth person who witnessed the attack and is in a state of shock.

According to Le Progrès, it was an elderly woman who was taken to the hospital. The newspaper claims that three people were wounded, including two in the stomach.

Shortly before the attack, the police were informed about the suspicious behavior of a man in whose hands passers-by noticed a knife with a throwaway blade. The motives of the perpetrator are not yet known, but sources claim that he was a 27-year-old man who had previously received treatment for mental illness. After the attack, he tried to throw the knife away, but was detained. His involvement in the attack was also confirmed by surveillance footage.

In Kyiv, a drunk man stabbed a subway passenger with a knife, he was detained