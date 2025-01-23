Man tried to cross the border with false documents for “children” from Germany

Three “children” for 6 thousand euros - twins of 2 years old and a 7-month-old baby allegedly born in Germany - were planned to be used by a man of military age to try to cross the border. Border guards quickly exposed the fraud, and the offender will be held accountable.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

A man decided to “become” a father with many children and bought three “children” to cross the border as a father with many children. - The message reads.

It is noted that the man registered three “virtual” children, namely twins of 2 years old and a 7-month-old baby. All were allegedly born in Germany.

However, the border guards quickly exposed the fraud, as the documents looked suspicious and did not match the established samples. Later, the “father” admitted that the children existed only on paper.

Instead of fictitious children, the man will now have to “educate” his own responsibility. The National Police was notified about the detection of signs of a criminal offense.

