In Kyiv region, men kidnapped a child to collect a $200,000 “debt”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89970 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100618 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108557 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103836 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120017 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65800 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114749 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37121 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89970 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135699 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157128 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28747 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34627 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114749 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120017 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140409 views
In Kyiv region, men kidnapped a child to collect a $200,000 “debt”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29788 views

Two men kidnapped a child and demanded that her mother repay a fictitious debt of $200,000. Police found the girl in less than a day and detained three suspects.

On the night of January 20, in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, two men kidnapped a young child and locked her mother in an apartment. The attackers demanded that the woman repay a fictitious debt of 200 thousand dollars. The men face up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN

"The victim, who is raising her child alone, was visited by men she knew who learned about her savings. The attackers demanded to repay a non-existent debt in the amount of 200 thousand dollars. However, realizing that the woman would not recognize herself as a "debtor," the men kidnapped her young child," the statement said.

They also took 17 thousand hryvnias, documents and two cell phones, and then fled.

Police found the kidnapped girl in the apartment of the attackers' accomplice in Kyiv in less than a day. The child was not injured.

The police detained three suspects: two men aged 21 and 22 and a 31-year-old woman who helped them.

A criminal case was opened against the detainees under the articles on extortion and kidnapping (Part 4 of Article 189 and Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code). The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

One of the suspects in the beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva was served a notice of suspicion for torturing the minor and extorting money from her. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

