In Kyiv region, men kidnapped a child to collect a $200,000 “debt”

On the night of January 20, in the village of Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, Bucha district, two men kidnapped a young child and locked her mother in an apartment. The attackers demanded that the woman repay a fictitious debt of 200 thousand dollars. The men face up to 12 years in prison. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, according to UNN.

"The victim, who is raising her child alone, was visited by men she knew who learned about her savings. The attackers demanded to repay a non-existent debt in the amount of 200 thousand dollars. However, realizing that the woman would not recognize herself as a "debtor," the men kidnapped her young child," the statement said.

They also took 17 thousand hryvnias, documents and two cell phones, and then fled.

Police found the kidnapped girl in the apartment of the attackers' accomplice in Kyiv in less than a day. The child was not injured.

The police detained three suspects: two men aged 21 and 22 and a 31-year-old woman who helped them.

A criminal case was opened against the detainees under the articles on extortion and kidnapping (Part 4 of Article 189 and Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code). The investigation is ongoing.

Recall

One of the suspects in the beating of a minor in Bila Tserkva was served a notice of suspicion for torturing the minor and extorting money from her.