Man tortured to death in Izyum for his pro-Ukrainian position: three occupiers identified
Kyiv • UNN
Three Russian and “lPR” servicemen were notified of suspicion for the torture and murder of a 57-year-old man in Izium. The victim was tortured to death for his pro-Ukrainian stance and buried under the number 311 in a mass grave.
Three occupants who tortured a civilian to death during the seizure of the city of Izyum have been identified. The issue of putting the suspects on the wanted list is currently being decided, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
...three occupants were served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder and committed by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Details
The suspects are a serviceman of the military unit 61899 of the 27th separate motorized rifle brigade and two "LPR" militants.
According to the investigation, during the occupation of Izyum, the defendants abused civilians. In May 2022, they detained a 57-year-old man for his pro-Ukrainian position. The occupiers arrived in two cars at his home. They forced the man into the car, tied his hands and put a bag over his head, and took him to a torture chamber.
The perpetrators beat the detainee and tortured him, trying to obtain information about the locations of the AFU and equipment known to him. The man died from the blows.
Local residents buried him under the number 311 at a mass grave in Izyum.
The issue of putting the suspects on the wanted list is currently being decided.
