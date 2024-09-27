Tortured ATO veterans in Kharkiv region: law enforcement identifies another traitor

Law enforcers identified a native of Kherson who tortured ATO veterans during the occupation of Velykyi Burluk village in Kharkiv region and is currently serving in the Russian Armed Forces. The suspect beat them with his feet, hands and weapons all over their bodies, threatening to kill them. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a Russian army serviceman was served in absentia a notice of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Article 28, Part 2, Article 438, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the OGP said in a statement.

The suspect is a native of Kherson, who has been fighting on the side of the so-called "d/lnr" since 2014. During the full-scale invasion of Russia, he became the deputy commander of a separate assault battalion of the 101st rifle regiment of the 1st army corps of the 8th army of the southern military district of the Russian armed forces. Among the occupiers, he is known as "Ugrymiy".

According to the investigation, the man was directly involved in the seizure of the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district. In the village, the occupiers set up a torture chamber in the basement of the local police station, where the suspect became a "lookout.

He mocked and tortured illegally detained ATO veterans and pro-Ukrainian citizens who refused to work for the occupation authorities. The suspect kicked, punched, and hit them all over the body with weapons, threatening to kill them - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The "watcher" also reportedly starved the detainees, did not give them drinking water and constantly organized interrogations to deprive them of sleep.

Law enforcement officers are currently deciding whether to put the suspect on the wanted list.

UN Commission finds new evidence of mass torture of Ukrainians by Russians