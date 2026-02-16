Man threw a grenade during a conflict in Chernivtsi, three injured

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
06:15 AM • 5066 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 14830 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 22051 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 46094 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 42284 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 34954 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 32693 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 72772 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 51868 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 46324 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
6.1m/s
78%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Odesa, a crowd attacked a TCC notification group; servicemen sustained injuries and burns from tear gasFebruary 15, 10:05 PM • 5052 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 12390 views
Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight disputeFebruary 15, 11:09 PM • 5472 views
Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US statesFebruary 16, 12:12 AM • 3656 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 9428 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 46097 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 105368 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 163917 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 93558 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 110137 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 9590 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 19840 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 28158 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 26712 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 29514 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Man threw a grenade during a conflict in Chernivtsi, three injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

In Chernivtsi, a 32-year-old man threw a grenade on Heroes of Maidan Street, injuring three people. One was hospitalized, others received assistance on the spot.

Man threw a grenade during a conflict in Chernivtsi, three injured

In Chernivtsi, a man threw a grenade during a conflict; police promptly detained him, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

The police received a report that "on Heroes of Maidan Street in the regional center, during a conflict between unknown individuals, one of the participants allegedly threw a grenade, resulting in an explosion."

"It is preliminarily known that three citizens were injured as a result of the incident. One person was hospitalized, while others received medical assistance at the scene," the police stated.

During operational measures, police identified the person who allegedly threw the grenade. "He turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident. He was detained in accordance with procedural rules," the police noted.

It was also established that a vehicle was damaged as a result of the explosion. Law enforcement officers worked at the scene, and urgent investigative actions are being carried out.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was being resolved.

Soldier suspected of deadly grenade explosion in Kyiv14.02.26, 12:21 • 3344 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Chernivtsi