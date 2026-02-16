Man threw a grenade during a conflict in Chernivtsi, three injured

In Chernivtsi, a man threw a grenade during a conflict; police promptly detained him, reported the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernivtsi Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

The police received a report that "on Heroes of Maidan Street in the regional center, during a conflict between unknown individuals, one of the participants allegedly threw a grenade, resulting in an explosion."

"It is preliminarily known that three citizens were injured as a result of the incident. One person was hospitalized, while others received medical assistance at the scene," the police stated.

During operational measures, police identified the person who allegedly threw the grenade. "He turned out to be a 32-year-old local resident. He was detained in accordance with procedural rules," the police noted.

It was also established that a vehicle was damaged as a result of the explosion. Law enforcement officers worked at the scene, and urgent investigative actions are being carried out.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine was being resolved.

