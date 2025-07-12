Man "stuck" on a suspension bridge support in Zhytomyr: how he was rescued

In Zhytomyr, rescuers removed a man from a bridge support whom he had climbed onto and then could not descend. To rescue the man, rescuers used a suspension bridge, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, in the afternoon, State Emergency Service rescuers assisted a man who had climbed onto a support of the suspension bridge in the center of Zhytomyr and could not descend on his own. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service explained that one of the rescuers, in high-altitude equipment, descended to the man, secured him in a safety system, and together with colleagues, lifted him onto the bridge. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries during this incident. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the event.

