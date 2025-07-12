Man "stuck" on a suspension bridge support in Zhytomyr: how he was rescued

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
02:30 PM • 2646 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 28668 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150400 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156083 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 152572 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 102997 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83703 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72776 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62968 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 50028 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
36%
751mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russians on Chernivtsi: four people killedJuly 12, 05:43 AM • 10026 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night Russian attack on the city of Lviv July 12, 08:02 AM • 8910 views
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war09:07 AM • 19046 views
July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack09:23 AM • 5584 views
Russian strike on Lviv: number of injured increased to nine people09:48 AM • 11157 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 150404 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 156087 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 158706 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 181475 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 214133 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time02:30 PM • 2654 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 47918 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 53386 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 93360 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 111585 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

Man "stuck" on a suspension bridge support in Zhytomyr: how he was rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1694 views

In Zhytomyr, rescuers from the State Emergency Service removed a man from a suspension bridge support, where he had climbed and could not get down. He was lifted onto the bridge using mountaineering equipment; he did not sustain any physical injuries.

Man "stuck" on a suspension bridge support in Zhytomyr: how he was rescued

In Zhytomyr, rescuers removed a man from a bridge support whom he had climbed onto and then could not descend. To rescue the man, rescuers used a suspension bridge, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Today, in the afternoon, State Emergency Service rescuers assisted a man who had climbed onto a support of the suspension bridge in the center of Zhytomyr and could not descend on his own.

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service explained that one of the rescuers, in high-altitude equipment, descended to the man, secured him in a safety system, and together with colleagues, lifted him onto the bridge. The victim did not sustain any physical injuries during this incident. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the event.

Addition

In Chernihiv, a girl drowned in the Desna River. The tragedy occurred on Thursday afternoon. In front of vacationers, the girl disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

In the city of Pokrov, Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window. The child was urgently hospitalized after rescuers handed her over to medics.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrov, Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Zhytomyr
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9