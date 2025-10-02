Man injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv region in the morning

In the Kyiv region, one person was wounded as a result of this morning's drone attack by Russian troops, bringing the total number of casualties from Russia's attack since the evening to two, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing peaceful settlements in Kyiv region. In the morning, there was a new drone attack on our region. Unfortunately, a person was injured in Vyshhorod district. - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, a private house caught fire there. "A man born in 1973 sustained first-degree thermal burns to his hands, forehead, and the inner part of both feet," the head of the RMA noted.

According to him, the injured person was hospitalized in a local hospital. The house fire has been extinguished.

Man injured in Kyiv region due to Russian attack - OVA