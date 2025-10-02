Man injured in Kyiv region due to Russian attack - OVA

Late in the evening on October 1, Russia attacked the Kyiv region. As a result of the shelling, a 50-year-old man was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Bucha district, a person was injured. A 50-year-old man has a shrapnel wound to his right shin. - Kalashnyk wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the wounded man has been hospitalized in a local hospital. All necessary assistance is being provided.

Trump now sees that Putin does not want to end the war - Zelenskyy