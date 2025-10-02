Man injured in Kyiv region due to Russian attack - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Late in the evening of October 1, a Russian attack on the Kyiv region resulted in the injury of a 50-year-old man. In the Bucha district, he sustained a shrapnel wound to his right shin and was hospitalized.
Late in the evening on October 1, Russia attacked the Kyiv region. As a result of the shelling, a 50-year-old man was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KRMA) Mykola Kalashnyk, according to UNN.
Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Bucha district, a person was injured. A 50-year-old man has a shrapnel wound to his right shin.
According to him, the wounded man has been hospitalized in a local hospital. All necessary assistance is being provided.
