Man in Volyn snatched a pistol from a TCC employee and opened fire on his colleagues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In the village of Boratyn, Lutsk district, a man snatched a pistol from a TCC serviceman and opened fire on the notification group. One serviceman sustained a broken arm, and the attackers were taken to the police.

Man in Volyn snatched a pistol from a TCC employee and opened fire on his colleagues

An incident occurred in the village of Boratyn, Lutsk district, involving an alert group consisting of military personnel from the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) and police officers. When TRC employees attempted to check documents, the men became aggressive, and one of them knocked a pistol out of a serviceman's hand and opened fire on the TRC group. This was reported on Facebook by representatives of the Volyn TRC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

During the document check, four men behaved aggressively, two tried to escape and hid in an abandoned building.

In order to stop the illegal actions of civilians, one of the servicemen tried to fire a warning shot from a registered traumatic weapon

– reported the regional TRC.

When the military caught up with the men and asked to see their documents, they began to resist and beat one of the TRC employees. As a result, the serviceman tried to fire a warning shot from a traumatic weapon, but the attacker knocked the pistol out of his hands and opened fire on the group.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas to stop the aggressors. One of the servicemen sustained a broken arm and is currently under medical supervision.

The attackers were taken to the police station, where all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

