In Kyiv, a man bit a police officer: video and reaction of the TCC

Exclusive
12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
06:57 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 3, 06:00 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000
September 2, 02:15 PM
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence online
September 2, 11:20 AM
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performance
September 2, 10:43 AM
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.
September 2, 08:32 AM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watch
September 1, 06:36 PM
In Kyiv, a man bit a police officer: video and reaction of the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The Kyiv TCC reacted to the incident on September 2 in Obolon, where a man bit a police officer. The citizen was taken to the military medical commission.

In Kyiv, a man bit a police officer: video and reaction of the TCC

The Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support responded to an incident that occurred on September 2 in Obolon, when a man bit a police officer's hand. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TCC.

Details

As noted by the center, during notification measures, servicemen and police officers stopped a man to check his military registration documents. During the check, it turned out that the man was wanted under Article 210 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Violation by conscripts or draftees of legislation on military duty and military service).

When he was informed about this, the citizen began to behave aggressively, the TCC stated. According to representatives of the center, they tried to calm him down, but in response, he bit a police officer's hand.

After that, he was handcuffed and taken for a military medical commission, the center added.

At the same time, a corresponding video appeared online.

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

Recall

From September 1, 2025, TCC employees working in notification groups are required to use body cameras. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how this should work.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv