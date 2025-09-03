In Kyiv, a man bit a police officer: video and reaction of the TCC

The Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support responded to an incident that occurred on September 2 in Obolon, when a man bit a police officer's hand. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City TCC.

Details

As noted by the center, during notification measures, servicemen and police officers stopped a man to check his military registration documents. During the check, it turned out that the man was wanted under Article 210 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (Violation by conscripts or draftees of legislation on military duty and military service).

When he was informed about this, the citizen began to behave aggressively, the TCC stated. According to representatives of the center, they tried to calm him down, but in response, he bit a police officer's hand.

After that, he was handcuffed and taken for a military medical commission, the center added.

At the same time, a corresponding video appeared online.

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

Recall

From September 1, 2025, TCC employees working in notification groups are required to use body cameras. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how this should work.