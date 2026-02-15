$42.990.00
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Medics provided him with assistance on the spot, information about the incident was entered into the Unified Register, and the police are conducting an investigation.

Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mall

In Kharkiv, on February 14, an accident occurred in one of the shopping centers: a 21-year-old man fell from an escalator and injured his face. This was reported by the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the escalator was not working at the time of the fall. According to the victim himself, he tried to go down faster, but lost his balance on the steps and fell. Medics provided him with assistance directly at the scene.

The man stated that he had no complaints against the shopping center administration. Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register.

Currently, the police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

It will be recalled that on January 31, in Kyiv, during a metro stop, rescuers evacuated almost 500 passengers from the tunnels.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

