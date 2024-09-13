Man detained in Kyiv region for killing friend with a shot in the back

A man who killed an acquaintance with a shot in the back was detained in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the evening of September 13, the police received a report from a resident of Irpin who had found the body of a man near one of the local garage cooperatives.

At the scene, the police found that the deceased was a 33-year-old local resident who had received a gunshot wound to the back. Near the body, law enforcement officers found firearms shell casings, indicating that a crime had been committed.

However, a few hours later, law enforcement officers detained the suspect. It was a 29-year-old resident of Irpin. According to preliminary data, a conflict arose between the men, which ended with a fatal shot in the back. After committing the crime, the offender fled the scene.

