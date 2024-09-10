ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Woman who ordered murder of ex-husband detained in Kharkiv

Woman who ordered murder of ex-husband detained in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14968 views

A 55-year-old Kharkiv resident ordered the murder of her ex-husband to inherit his real estate. Law enforcement officers simulated the crime and detained the suspect, who faces criminal liability.

Kharkiv law enforcement officers detained a 55-year-old woman who ordered a hit man to kill her ex-husband. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a 55-year-old woman was served a notice of suspicion of organizing the preparation of a premeditated murder committed for mercenary motives and on order (Part 3 Article 27, Part 1 Article 14, Pt. 6, 11 Part 2 Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in August 2024, the Kharkiv woman decided to order the murder of her ex-husband in order to inherit all the real estate he owned. She didn't plan to use a weapon, so she used her friends to find a killer.

The woman gave the killer her ex-boyfriend's data and place of residence in Kharkiv. As for the "reward," the suspect promised the dealer to sign over one of the apartments to him. She also asked the man to send a "Let's get acquainted" message on Viber, which would mean the successful execution of the murder. The killer "did everything according to plan,

- the prosecutor's office said.

On September 9, the defendant was invited by law enforcement officers to report the "death" of her ex-husband. In front of prosecutors and investigators, the woman began to cry and "could not believe" that he had been killed by a gunshot to the head. However, the woman was even more surprised that after her tears, law enforcement officers detained her in accordance with Article 208  of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified her of suspicion.

Thanks to coordinated actions, law enforcement officers prevented a contract killing. Everything she learned was an imitation of a crime. The issue of choosing a custody as a form of detention is being decided.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

