Woman who ordered murder of ex-husband detained in Kharkiv

Kharkiv law enforcement officers detained a 55-year-old woman who ordered a hit man to kill her ex-husband. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv, a 55-year-old woman was served a notice of suspicion of organizing the preparation of a premeditated murder committed for mercenary motives and on order (Part 3 Article 27, Part 1 Article 14, Pt. 6, 11 Part 2 Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in August 2024, the Kharkiv woman decided to order the murder of her ex-husband in order to inherit all the real estate he owned. She didn't plan to use a weapon, so she used her friends to find a killer.

The woman gave the killer her ex-boyfriend's data and place of residence in Kharkiv. As for the "reward," the suspect promised the dealer to sign over one of the apartments to him. She also asked the man to send a "Let's get acquainted" message on Viber, which would mean the successful execution of the murder. The killer "did everything according to plan, - the prosecutor's office said.

On September 9, the defendant was invited by law enforcement officers to report the "death" of her ex-husband. In front of prosecutors and investigators, the woman began to cry and "could not believe" that he had been killed by a gunshot to the head. However, the woman was even more surprised that after her tears, law enforcement officers detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified her of suspicion.

Thanks to coordinated actions, law enforcement officers prevented a contract killing. Everything she learned was an imitation of a crime. The issue of choosing a custody as a form of detention is being decided.

