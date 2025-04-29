$41.740.01
Malta banned the issuance of "golden passports" that Russians used to circumvent sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1628 views

The European Court has ruled that Malta's citizenship-for-investment program violates EU law. Malta is now obliged to stop issuing "golden passports".

Malta banned the issuance of "golden passports" that Russians used to circumvent sanctions

Malta's so-called "golden passports", which the island nation issues to those wishing to become its citizens in exchange for investment, violate European Union law. In this regard, Malta is obliged to stop the program of their issuance. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

A member state may not grant its citizenship – and, moreover, EU citizenship – in exchange for pre-determined payments or investments, as this essentially reduces the acquisition of citizenship to a simple commercial transaction 

– ruled the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Tuesday, April 29.

Thus, the European Commission's (EC) claim against this Mediterranean state was satisfied.

In 2022, the EC filed a lawsuit against Malta over the "golden passport" program, which grants foreigners a passport and, as a result, the right to live and work in any EU country in exchange for investment in the island nation. Foreigners could obtain Maltese citizenship under the following conditions: pay at least 600,000 euros and buy real estate worth at least 700,000 euros. Instead of buying real estate, it was possible to rent an expensive apartment.

"Such a practice does not allow to establish the necessary connection of solidarity and integrity between the member state and its citizens, as well as to ensure mutual trust between the member countries," the court conclusion says.

"Golden passports" and sanctioned Russians

Malta has repeatedly insisted that its interpretation of the EU treaties is correct. After the start of the war in Ukraine, the country suspended this program for citizens of Russia and Belarus, but retained it for citizens of other countries.

"Rich Russians and Chinese used this scheme to obtain EU citizenship in Malta," AFP adds.

In particular, we are talking about Russian businessman Albert Avdolyan, who is under EU sanctions, but has the opportunity to partially circumvent the ban on entry to the EU, since he has had a Maltese "golden passport" since 2015. The sanctions against him state that he is "closely associated" with the Russian state arms giant "Rostech".

Adolyan is not the only case. He is only one of seven Russians who obtained Maltese citizenship and were subsequently sanctioned by the US, EU or Ukraine because of Russia's war against our country.

Also among the owners of such passports is Russian woman Yevhenia Bernova. The US suspects her of fraudulently acquiring dual-use equipment that Russia could use for military purposes.

It is also noted that similar schemes existed in Cyprus and Bulgaria, but these countries later abandoned them. Meanwhile, disputes over the legality of Hungary's issuance of "national cards" to applicants from Russia and Belarus, which give the right to work in the country, are still ongoing.

Addition

Ukraine took 73rd place in the ranking of the strongest passports of the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, ahead of other European countries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Belarus
European Commission
European Union
Malta
United States
Hungary
