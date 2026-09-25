Maldera has finalized the squad for the match against Hungary, as well as the kit combinations

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
12:16 PM • 2998 views
The enemy attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone: three people were found dead in the parking lot, and another 7 were injuredPhotoVideo
11:12 AM • 7882 views
Ukraine struck oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, the Iskra Plant and Russian radar stations — ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
08:48 AM • 12242 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
08:46 AM • 16618 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
08:03 AM • 18357 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 17914 views
Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor
September 25, 04:31 AM • 25890 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
September 25, 12:55 AM • 32451 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 19170 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 33852 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3m/s
55%
752mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 25 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 25, 02:58 AM • 19447 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideoSeptember 25, 05:35 AM • 26584 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against UkraineSeptember 25, 05:52 AM • 20121 views
Odesa region was subjected to a series of massive Russian strikes - a postal terminal was hit, and Romania scrambled F-16sPhotoVideo06:52 AM • 9578 views
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 16689 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 55345 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 50595 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proven have to do with itPhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 51842 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 54792 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 64682 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Sam Altman
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Belgium
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 16798 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 25153 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 25018 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 31331 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 27981 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
ChatGPT
Starlink
Forbes

Maldera has finalized the squad for the match against Hungary, as well as the kit combinations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Andrea Maldera has finalized Ukraine’s squad for their opening Nations League match against Hungary. The Ukrainians will play in yellow kits in Budapest.

Maldera has finalized the squad for the match against Hungary, as well as the kit combinations

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera has finalized the squad for the first-round match of the 2026/2027 Nations League season against Hungary. The teams have also already selected their kits for the match, reports UNN, citing the UAF.

Details

The squad for the Nations League match against Hungary is as follows:

Goalkeepers: No. 1 Heorhii Yermakov, No. 12 Anatolii Trubin, No. 23 Dmytro Riznyk.

Defenders: No. 2 Illia Krupskyi, No. 3 Eduard Sarapii, No. 4 Valerii Bondar, No. 5 Oleksandr Drambaiev, No. 13 Illia Zabarnyi, No. 16 Vitalii Mykolenko, No. 22 Mykola Matviiенко.

Midfielders: No. 6 Volodymyr Brazhko, No. 7 Andrii Yarmolenko, No. 8 Heorhii Sudakov, No. 9 Maksym Khlan, No. 15 Viktor Tsyhankov, No. 17 Oleksandr Nazarenko, No. 18 Oleh Ocheretko, No. 19 Yehor Nazaryna; No. 20 Oleksandr Zubkov.

Forwards: No. 10 Ihor Krasnopir, No. 11 Vladyslav Vanat, No. 14 Danylo Sikan, No. 21 Matvii Ponomarenko.

Defenders Bohdan Mykhailichenko and Taras Mykhavko, midfielders Ivan Varfolomiiev, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Pikhalionok and Vladyslav Veleten, as well as forward Roman Yaremchuk, were left out of the squad.

I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant Varfolomieiev24.09.26, 20:41 • 25020 views

It should be noted that Maldera had previously reported that Dynamo forward Matvii Ponomarenko had fallen slightly ill, while Olympiacos striker Roman Yaremchuk was troubled by a knee injury.

The teams have also already selected their kits for the match. Ukraine will play in yellow. Hungary, meanwhile, will wear a red kit.

Reminder

Our national team's first Nations League (League B) match will take place against Hungary this Friday, September 25. The kickoff whistle will sound at 21:45 Kyiv time. Our national team will play away — in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, at the Puskás Arena.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
2026 FIFA World Cup
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine