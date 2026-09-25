Maldera has finalized the squad for the match against Hungary, as well as the kit combinations

Ukraine national team head coach Andrea Maldera has finalized the squad for the first-round match of the 2026/2027 Nations League season against Hungary. The teams have also already selected their kits for the match, reports UNN, citing the UAF.

Details

The squad for the Nations League match against Hungary is as follows:

Goalkeepers: No. 1 Heorhii Yermakov, No. 12 Anatolii Trubin, No. 23 Dmytro Riznyk.

Defenders: No. 2 Illia Krupskyi, No. 3 Eduard Sarapii, No. 4 Valerii Bondar, No. 5 Oleksandr Drambaiev, No. 13 Illia Zabarnyi, No. 16 Vitalii Mykolenko, No. 22 Mykola Matviiенко.

Midfielders: No. 6 Volodymyr Brazhko, No. 7 Andrii Yarmolenko, No. 8 Heorhii Sudakov, No. 9 Maksym Khlan, No. 15 Viktor Tsyhankov, No. 17 Oleksandr Nazarenko, No. 18 Oleh Ocheretko, No. 19 Yehor Nazaryna; No. 20 Oleksandr Zubkov.

Forwards: No. 10 Ihor Krasnopir, No. 11 Vladyslav Vanat, No. 14 Danylo Sikan, No. 21 Matvii Ponomarenko.

Defenders Bohdan Mykhailichenko and Taras Mykhavko, midfielders Ivan Varfolomiiev, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Pikhalionok and Vladyslav Veleten, as well as forward Roman Yaremchuk, were left out of the squad.

I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant Varfolomieiev

It should be noted that Maldera had previously reported that Dynamo forward Matvii Ponomarenko had fallen slightly ill, while Olympiacos striker Roman Yaremchuk was troubled by a knee injury.

The teams have also already selected their kits for the match. Ukraine will play in yellow. Hungary, meanwhile, will wear a red kit.

Reminder

Our national team's first Nations League (League B) match will take place against Hungary this Friday, September 25. The kickoff whistle will sound at 21:45 Kyiv time. Our national team will play away — in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, at the Puskás Arena.