"Makes participation difficult for China": Beijing says agreements on Peace Summit in Switzerland do not meet its requests

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 2112 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82095 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140904 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145918 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240690 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172195 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163859 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220275 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111352 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41362 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60125 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107243 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61357 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220275 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219913 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 2112 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14151 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21111 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107243 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111352 views
"Makes participation difficult for China": Beijing says agreements on Peace Summit in Switzerland do not meet its requests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20841 views

Agreements on a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month are still far from meeting China's needs and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate, Beijing said.

Arrangements for a peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month are still far from meeting China's requests and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday, according to Reuters, UNN writes.

Details

"The arrangements for the meeting still fall far short of China's requests and the general expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to participate," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular briefing.

"China has always insisted that an international peace conference should be endorsed by both Russia and Ukraine, with the equal participation of all parties, and that all peace proposals should be discussed in a fair and equal manner. Otherwise it will be difficult for it to play a substantive role in restoring peace," Mao Ning said.

Reuters, citing the Chinese foreign ministry, said that "China will not attend the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland next month, as it does not meet its expectations, which include the participation of both Russia and Ukraine.

This week, China informed some diplomats that it had declined the invitation, saying its conditions had not been met, four sources told Reuters earlier.

China won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine - Reuters31.05.24, 09:58 • 25032 views

They included the fact that the conference should be recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, it should have equal participation of all parties and there should be a fair discussion of all proposals, one of the sources said.

Comment Embassy of Ukraine in Beijing

"We are very sorry that the Chinese side does not use the opportunity to present its position on the platform of the Summit in Switzerland," a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Beijing said in a statement to Reuters.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
switzerlandSwitzerland
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

