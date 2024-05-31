China won't join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine - Reuters

China has confirmed that it will not attend a peace conference on Ukraine to be held in Switzerland next month, citing four sources directly familiar with the matter, Reuters reports.

Details

"Beijing declined the invitation because the conditions for participation, including the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, were not met," three sources said.

As noted, citing one source, "this week China informed diplomats that the unfulfilled conditions include recognition of the conference by both Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all proposals.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing supports the convening of a peace conference recognized by both sides with equal participation of all parties, a foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday suggested that China could organize a peace conference in which Russia and Ukraine could take part.

In January, Ukraine invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to take part in a planned summit of world leaders in Switzerland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week called on US President Joe Biden to attend, but Washington has not confirmed who he will send.

China has close ties to Russia and refrains from criticizing its invasion of Ukraine, but has previously offered to help mediate the conflict.

The embassies of Ukraine, Russia and Switzerland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Switzerland sought to persuade more countries in the Global South, including China, to participate in the conference.

Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine on June 15-16: the invitees and the purpose of the conference