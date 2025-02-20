Maidan cases: work continues to confirm the influence of Russian special services on representatives of the Ukrainian authorities

Work is underway to confirm the circumstances of the direct influence of the Russian special services on the Ukrainian authorities in power at the time regarding the killings on Maidan in 2013-2014. UNN reports this with reference to the OGP.

Details

Currently, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting pre-trial investigations in 57 criminal proceedings against 55 people. These criminal proceedings cover more than 3,600 episodes of criminal offenses.

The Prosecutor General's Office provides public prosecution in 158 criminal proceedings against 309 people.

15 thousand volumes of Maidan cases: Sapyan tells about the stage of investigation

In 2024, the courts delivered 3 guilty verdicts in Maidan cases, convicting 3 people, - the statement said.

In 2024-2025, 73 people were notified of suspicion, including:

10 high-ranking officials and heads of law enforcement agencies;

39 law enforcement officers (including 10 investigators);

21 FSB officers;

3 civilians.

In 2024-2025, 28 indictments against 70 people were sent to court, including:

6 high-ranking officials and heads of law enforcement agencies, including the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Head of the SSU and his first deputy;

42 law enforcement officers, including 5 investigators;

1 judge;

21 FSB officers.

Maidan cases: law enforcement officers identify more than 30 people involved in shootings

Work is underway to provide evidence of the circumstances of direct influence of the Russian special services on the Ukrainian authorities in power at the time, - informs the CSO.

It is reported that the evidence collected confirmed that the former Head of the SBU, his first deputy and the head of one of the SBU departments committed high treason by assisting the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine during the Revolution of Dignity in coordination with the Director of the Russian Federal Security Service and 20 FSB officers. The investigation against these individuals has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court.

A former employee of an intelligence agency and a former advisor to the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine were found guilty of treason. As established by the investigation, at least since 2013, these individuals, in coordination with a representative of the Presidential Administration, have been assisting the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine. The indictments against them have been submitted to court.

Also, former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Sivkovych was brought to criminal responsibility for treason.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovych is served with new suspicion