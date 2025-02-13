Maidan cases: law enforcement officers identify more than 30 people involved in shootings

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM

Maidan cases: law enforcement officers identify more than 30 people involved in shootings

Maidan cases: law enforcement officers identify more than 30 people involved in shootings

Kyiv  •  UNN

The prosecutor's office has identified more than 30 Berkut officers involved in the shootings on Instytutska Street in 2014. Some of the suspects have already been sentenced, while other cases are pending in courts.

The investigation into the shootings on Instytutska Street in Kyiv is ongoing. Law enforcement officers have identified more than 30 people, including both the commanders of the Berkut special forces and the direct perpetrators of the crimes. Some of the suspects have already been sentenced. This was stated by the prosecutor for Maidan, the head of the OGP department Igor Zemskov, reports UNN.

However, the trials are ongoing, and new details about the destruction of evidence and the escape of the defendants continue to emerge.

Investigations were actively underway. I can say that, perhaps, the main phase was until 2021, when almost all the proceedings were investigated and sent to the courts. This applies to the first events - November 30 and ending on February 20 with the shootings on Instytutska 

- Zemskov said.

He added that he was dealing with the events related to February 20, 2014, the shootings on Instytutska Street in central Kyiv.

In the course of my investigation, more than seven proceedings have been submitted to the court and more than 30 people have been identified , both the command staff of the Berkut special forces, the Berkut special forces company, and the perpetrators of the shooting 

- said the prosecutor.

According to him, they have also identified people who helped to destroy weapons, transport law enforcement officers who were shooting, and help them leave for Crimea after February 20.

These are three people. Proceedings against them have also been sent to court. One of them has already been sentenced. This is also a law enforcement officer who helped cut the weapons, take them out and drown them near the city in the Vita River. His sentence has already entered into force, so we can talk about it openly 

- Zemskov said.

He noted that other law enforcement officers who were involved in the shooting are now being tried in Kyiv, in various courts. There is also a verdict from the Sviatoshyno court against five members of the Berkut special company, where four people were convicted and one was unfortunately acquitted.

We are now at the stage of appeal in this case, where the Court of Appeal is hearing my arguments, and I hope that it will give an appropriate assessment 

- the prosecutor added.

Recall

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 540 people have been notified of suspicion over the 10 years of Maidan investigations. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Crimea
Kyiv

