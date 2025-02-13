Maidan cases: law enforcement officers identify more than 30 people involved in shootings

The investigation into the shootings on Instytutska Street in Kyiv is ongoing. Law enforcement officers have identified more than 30 people, including both the commanders of the Berkut special forces and the direct perpetrators of the crimes. Some of the suspects have already been sentenced. This was stated by the prosecutor for Maidan, the head of the OGP department Igor Zemskov, reports UNN.

However, the trials are ongoing, and new details about the destruction of evidence and the escape of the defendants continue to emerge.

Investigations were actively underway. I can say that, perhaps, the main phase was until 2021, when almost all the proceedings were investigated and sent to the courts. This applies to the first events - November 30 and ending on February 20 with the shootings on Instytutska - Zemskov said.

He added that he was dealing with the events related to February 20, 2014, the shootings on Instytutska Street in central Kyiv.

In the course of my investigation, more than seven proceedings have been submitted to the court and more than 30 people have been identified , both the command staff of the Berkut special forces, the Berkut special forces company, and the perpetrators of the shooting - said the prosecutor.

According to him, they have also identified people who helped to destroy weapons, transport law enforcement officers who were shooting, and help them leave for Crimea after February 20.

These are three people. Proceedings against them have also been sent to court. One of them has already been sentenced. This is also a law enforcement officer who helped cut the weapons, take them out and drown them near the city in the Vita River. His sentence has already entered into force, so we can talk about it openly - Zemskov said.

He noted that other law enforcement officers who were involved in the shooting are now being tried in Kyiv, in various courts. There is also a verdict from the Sviatoshyno court against five members of the Berkut special company, where four people were convicted and one was unfortunately acquitted.

We are now at the stage of appeal in this case, where the Court of Appeal is hearing my arguments, and I hope that it will give an appropriate assessment - the prosecutor added.

Recall

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 540 people have been notified of suspicion over the 10 years of Maidan investigations.