15 thousand volumes of Maidan cases: Sapyan tells about the stage of investigation

The investigation of crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity is entering its final stage. The Maidan cases include 15,000 volumes of evidence, and more than 2,500 episodes of crimes have been identified. 147 indictments against 279 people have already been submitted to the court, and 14 defendants have been convicted.

This was told by the SBI Communications Advisor Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, UNN reports .

Back in November 2023, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had reached the finish line in the Maidan investigation.

The main task of the SBI as a pre-trial investigation body is not only to bring to court all indictments implicating suspects involved in the tragedy that occurred during the Revolution of Dignity, including the killings, but also to achieve justice - said Sapian.

She said that in 2020 alone, cases were transferred from the prosecutor's office to the SBI, and at that time, as far as she knew, more than three hundred Ukrainian citizens involved in the offenses had been brought to justice.

At the same time, she clarified that the exact number of such persons would be better clarified by the prosecutor's office. Regarding the work of the SBI, she noted that in four years, 11 guilty verdicts were handed down against 14 people who were also involved in crimes.

The SBI has notified more than three hundred Ukrainian citizens of suspicion, and one hundred of them were served with suspicion in 2024 alone. 147 indictments involving 279 Ukrainian citizens involved in these offenses have been submitted to court - added the communications advisor.

Sapian emphasized that these figures represent a huge amount of work

The Maidan cases include more than 15,000 volumes: two and a half thousand episodes of criminal acts, dozens of examinations, interrogations, witnesses, victims, and analysis of conversations.

To prove the guilt of only one person in court, you need to collect enough evidence to convict him or her, not acquit him or her, and to make the verdict fair.

Of course, we have to remember that 840,000 people and 60,000 law enforcement officers took part in the Maidan, and the investigation should establish the guilt or innocence of all these people - said Sapian.

Sentences in absentia

Unfortunately, it so happened that since 2014, some of the suspects have managed to flee the territory of Ukraine. When we talk about officials, in particular, the indictments concern the state leadership of that period - from the former president to the former head of Berkut, as well as the former heads of the SBU, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. There is a category of high-ranking officials who made the decisions, and there is a category of perpetrators, such as titushky. For the investigation, it was important not only to identify all those involved, but also to submit indictments to court - said the SBI Communications Advisor.

Sapian noted that the consideration of cases is often delayed, but today the agency can affirmatively state that they have identified the persons involved in the shootings on Maidan.

She also reminded that the investigation was completed against 12 former police officers of the Berkut special forces, who were subordinated to the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and directly carried out mass shootings of activists.

Among them are 11 Berkut officers and one serviceman of the Internal Troops. One of them will be prosecuted in person, and 12 will be prosecuted in absentia.

Speaking about what part of the verdicts will be delivered in absentia, I can say that most cases are considered in absentia - summarized Sapian.

Recall

11 years ago, on February 18, in Ukraine , a confrontation began on Independence Square in Kyiv, which resulted in the deaths of more than 80 people within 3 days.