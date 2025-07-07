The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into Serhiy Kolbin, commander of the Sevastopol "Berkut" unit, and three of his subordinates for the murders of Maidan activists and aiding the occupation of Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI on Telegram.

Details

It is reported that in February 2014, at the direction of the highest state leadership, МВД (Ministry of Internal Affairs) units from all over the country, including the Sevastopol "Berkut", were brought to Kyiv. Their task was to suppress peaceful protests aimed at supporting Ukraine's European integration.

On February 17, 2014, "Berkut" officers were issued smoothbore firearms – FORT-500 shotguns – and prohibited cartridges with lead buckshot.

On February 18, 2014, during a peaceful march to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, these cartridges were used against protesters on Instytutska Street in Kyiv. As a result, 3 people died, 8 people sustained severe bodily injuries, 31 – moderate, and 66 – minor bodily injuries.

