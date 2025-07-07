Maidan Cases: Sevastopol "Berkut" Commander to be tried for killing Maidan activists and facilitating the occupation of Crimea

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 7270 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 23587 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45211 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 28652 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 61237 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 128561 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 127719 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 238594 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382505 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391835 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 34677 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 37298 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 27115 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 24566 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 36987 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45249 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 38034 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 168594 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382528 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391859 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 8883 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 238594 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 86966 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 207360 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 232954 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Maidan Cases: Sevastopol "Berkut" Commander to be tried for killing Maidan activists and facilitating the occupation of Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into Serhiy Kolbin, commander of the Sevastopol "Berkut", and his subordinates. They are accused of killing Maidan activists and facilitating the occupation of Crimea, specifically of using prohibited ammunition on February 18, 2014, which led to the death of three people.

Maidan Cases: Sevastopol "Berkut" Commander to be tried for killing Maidan activists and facilitating the occupation of Crimea

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into Serhiy Kolbin, commander of the Sevastopol "Berkut" unit, and three of his subordinates for the murders of Maidan activists and aiding the occupation of Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI on Telegram.

Details

It is reported that in February 2014, at the direction of the highest state leadership, МВД (Ministry of Internal Affairs) units from all over the country, including the Sevastopol "Berkut", were brought to Kyiv. Their task was to suppress peaceful protests aimed at supporting Ukraine's European integration.

On February 17, 2014, "Berkut" officers were issued smoothbore firearms – FORT-500 shotguns – and prohibited cartridges with lead buckshot.

On February 18, 2014, during a peaceful march to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, these cartridges were used against protesters on Instytutska Street in Kyiv. As a result, 3 people died, 8 people sustained severe bodily injuries, 31 – moderate, and 66 – minor bodily injuries.

Maidan cases: how many people have been brought to justice in 10 years21.11.24, 10:47 • 15861 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9