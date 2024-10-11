“Made in Ukraine": Kravchenko says 105 companies in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 10230 views

05:56 AM • 14642 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43689 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 144860 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 193324 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120440 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 354004 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178181 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147764 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196971 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14951 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9942 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 21115 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 28015 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24221 views
06:27 AM • 10207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6506 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14610 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24379 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43664 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 630 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27448 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29733 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43206 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51358 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

“Made in Ukraine": Kravchenko says 105 companies in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22079 views

105 companies in Kyiv region have joined the National Cashback program. The region is among the top five in terms of business attractiveness and has 13 industrial parks.

“Made in Ukraine": Kravchenko says 105 companies in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program

Kyiv region is actively implementing all government business support programs, including the Made in Ukraine initiative. 105 enterprises in the Kyiv region have already become participants in the National Cashback program. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko took part in the business forum "Made in Ukraine". 

This year, on the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comprehensive policy "Made in Ukraine" was launched to support Ukrainian business. Today, during the Made in Ukraine business forum, we discussed practical measures to support our entrepreneurs.

"The main thing that business expects from us is fair and transparent rules of the game and an effective anti-corruption policy. Kyiv region is among the top five business-attractive regions. The number of new business entities is growing steadily. As of today, there are already 220 thousand of them. Over 8 months of this year, more than 16 thousand new business entities have been registered in the region," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

He also emphasized the importance of an ongoing dialog with business, as only together can we develop mechanisms to create the most comfortable conditions in the region for entrepreneurs.

"In terms of direct and capital investments, we are among the top three leaders, and among the top five economically developed regions of Ukraine in terms of gross regional product. 90% of Kyiv region businesses have already resumed their work, and 76% of enterprises are operating at full capacity. We are helping relocated businesses - we have accommodated 77 of them in the Kyiv region," said the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Kyiv region is actively implementing all government business support programs, including the Made in Ukraine initiative. 105 companies in the Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program.

"We have 13 industrial parks, 3 of which were opened over the past year with a total investment of UAH 8.5 billion. We are working to attract foreign investment and deepen cooperation between our entrepreneurs and foreign colleagues. In particular, we have already created an online platform with the state of Washington, a platform where business representatives, companies and manufacturers from the two regions will cooperate and sell their services and products. We have proposed to create similar platforms with the regions of Italy and Canada," he emphasized.

According to Ruslan Kravchenko, during the war, the words "Made in Ukraine" acquired a special meaning.

"Today it is not only about the fact that it is patriotic and fashionable to consume Ukrainian products. It's about the strength of spirit and indomitability of our entrepreneurs who continue to work under constant enemy attacks and air raids. What Ukrainian businesses do is not just a product with a label. It is our ability to overcome any challenges together. Because every product made in Ukraine carries a part of our strength and our Victory," Ruslan Kravchenko added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Canada
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
