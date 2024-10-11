“Made in Ukraine": Kravchenko says 105 companies in Kyiv region have already joined the National Cashback program
Kyiv • UNN
105 companies in Kyiv region have joined the National Cashback program. The region is among the top five in terms of business attractiveness and has 13 industrial parks.
Kyiv region is actively implementing all government business support programs, including the Made in Ukraine initiative. 105 enterprises in the Kyiv region have already become participants in the National Cashback program. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.
Details
Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko took part in the business forum "Made in Ukraine".
This year, on the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comprehensive policy "Made in Ukraine" was launched to support Ukrainian business. Today, during the Made in Ukraine business forum, we discussed practical measures to support our entrepreneurs.
"The main thing that business expects from us is fair and transparent rules of the game and an effective anti-corruption policy. Kyiv region is among the top five business-attractive regions. The number of new business entities is growing steadily. As of today, there are already 220 thousand of them. Over 8 months of this year, more than 16 thousand new business entities have been registered in the region," said Ruslan Kravchenko.
He also emphasized the importance of an ongoing dialog with business, as only together can we develop mechanisms to create the most comfortable conditions in the region for entrepreneurs.
"In terms of direct and capital investments, we are among the top three leaders, and among the top five economically developed regions of Ukraine in terms of gross regional product. 90% of Kyiv region businesses have already resumed their work, and 76% of enterprises are operating at full capacity. We are helping relocated businesses - we have accommodated 77 of them in the Kyiv region," said the head of the Kyiv RMA.
"We have 13 industrial parks, 3 of which were opened over the past year with a total investment of UAH 8.5 billion. We are working to attract foreign investment and deepen cooperation between our entrepreneurs and foreign colleagues. In particular, we have already created an online platform with the state of Washington, a platform where business representatives, companies and manufacturers from the two regions will cooperate and sell their services and products. We have proposed to create similar platforms with the regions of Italy and Canada," he emphasized.
According to Ruslan Kravchenko, during the war, the words "Made in Ukraine" acquired a special meaning.
"Today it is not only about the fact that it is patriotic and fashionable to consume Ukrainian products. It's about the strength of spirit and indomitability of our entrepreneurs who continue to work under constant enemy attacks and air raids. What Ukrainian businesses do is not just a product with a label. It is our ability to overcome any challenges together. Because every product made in Ukraine carries a part of our strength and our Victory," Ruslan Kravchenko added.