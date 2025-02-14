Macron stressed that only Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine to end the war with russia. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, any peace treaty that would mean surrender would be disadvantageous to everyone, including the United States.

The main issue, according to Macron, is putin's readiness for a sustainable and credible ceasefire. Only after that, the French leader said, can the Ukrainian side start a dialogue with the kremlin.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the war separately with the terrorist president and Zelenskiy, instructing U.S. officials to initiate talks to end the war. Trump's phone conversations with the leaders followed a statement by US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel, who at a meeting with Ukraine's military allies in Brussels expressed doubt that Ukraine could return to the 2014 borders. According to him, Kyiv's membership in NATO is not seen as part of the solution to the conflict.

Commenting on the situation, Macron noted that Trump's return to global politics creates a "window of opportunity" for diplomatic efforts. He emphasized that European countries should actively participate in the development of security guarantees for the region and play a key role in shaping a new security architecture.

The French leader also expressed concern over the situation in Gaza, emphasizing that the forced eviction of the region's residents could lead to catastrophic consequences. He noted that Trump's policy on the Middle East and other geopolitical issues demonstrates the growing strategic uncertainty in the world.

