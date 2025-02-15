Macron: Ukrainians should be in charge of peace talks

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8962 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51946 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75854 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106490 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101147 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113071 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116715 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153663 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89947 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57479 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25510 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86902 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106490 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153663 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144283 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176608 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46934 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 86902 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134388 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136293 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164527 views
Macron: Ukrainians should be in charge of peace talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38852 views

Macron said that if Trump is able to stop putin's aggression, it will be good, but peace should be discussed by Ukrainians. He also called for a review of the EU's budgetary constraints to strengthen defense.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that if Trump can convince putin to end the war, it is great news, but it is up to Ukrainians to discuss peace. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

If [Donald Trump] can really convince President putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, then this is great news. After that, Ukrainians will be the only ones who will be able to discuss a lasting peace. We will help them in this

- wrote Macron in X.

The French leader also expressed his attitude to the economic issues of the European Union, in particular in the context of defense spending. Macron stated that the existing EU budgetary restrictions, such as a deficit of no more than 3% of GDP and public debt of no more than 60% of GDP, have become outdated. He emphasized the need to revise these requirements, as Europe needs to strengthen its security, in particular by increasing defense spending.

Macron emphasized the need to strengthen Europe's collective security and noted that France would actively contribute to this process.

We Europeans will have to strengthen our collective security and become more autonomous. France will play its full role in accelerating this process

- the French leader emphasized.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and France had a conversation on security guarantees and a strategy for establishing a just peace. They discussed the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and the position on negotiations.

Macron: Zelensky is the only one who has the right to negotiate with russia to end the war14.02.25, 05:17 • 29851 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

