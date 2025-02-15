Macron: Ukrainians should be in charge of peace talks

French President Emmanuel Macron said that if Trump can convince putin to end the war, it is great news, but it is up to Ukrainians to discuss peace. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

If [Donald Trump] can really convince President putin to stop the aggression against Ukraine, then this is great news. After that, Ukrainians will be the only ones who will be able to discuss a lasting peace. We will help them in this - wrote Macron in X.

The French leader also expressed his attitude to the economic issues of the European Union, in particular in the context of defense spending. Macron stated that the existing EU budgetary restrictions, such as a deficit of no more than 3% of GDP and public debt of no more than 60% of GDP, have become outdated. He emphasized the need to revise these requirements, as Europe needs to strengthen its security, in particular by increasing defense spending.

Macron emphasized the need to strengthen Europe's collective security and noted that France would actively contribute to this process.

We Europeans will have to strengthen our collective security and become more autonomous. France will play its full role in accelerating this process - the French leader emphasized.

The Presidents of Ukraine and France had a conversation on security guarantees and a strategy for establishing a just peace. They discussed the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and the position on negotiations.

Macron: Zelensky is the only one who has the right to negotiate with russia to end the war