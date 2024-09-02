Macron to consult with former presidents on new prime minister

On Monday, the French president will receive former heads of state Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. This will take place after a working meeting with former Prime Minister Bernard Kaznev, who may once again head the government, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Le Monde writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Hollande will be received at the Elysee Palace at 11:00 a.m., and Sarkozy is expected at 12:30.

In the afternoon, the President will also meet with one of the leaders of the right-wing Republicans party, Xavier Bertrand.

“If Bertrand wants to play a role in the recovery of France and avoid a crisis, he is a good choice,” Sarkozy said of this candidate for the post of head of government.

The announcement of these meetings, according to the French media, indicates the final phase of the president's consultations after 55 days of political crisis.

It is noted that Macron's entourage insists that the direct appointment of the prime minister take place on Tuesday and not overshadow the new school year, which begins in France on September 2.

55 days after snap parliamentary elections that resulted in a National Assembly without an absolute majority, Macron is looking for a prime minister who will not be immediately criticized by political forces in parliament.

Time is running out to appoint a government, as France's 2025 budget must be submitted to parliament no later than October 1. Therefore, by that day, MPs must gather for an extraordinary session to hear the new prime minister's program speech.

Macron did not know about Durov's arrival in France and did not plan a meeting