Macron reacts to death of French journalist in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the death of French journalist Anthony Lallican in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On the social network X, Macron noted that "our compatriot, photojournalist Anthony Lallican, accompanied Ukrainian soldiers on the front line of resistance."

It is with deep sadness that I learned of his death from a Russian drone attack. I express my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, and all his colleagues who, risking their lives, inform us and bear witness to the reality of war. - wrote Macron.

Recall

As a result of a targeted enemy FPV drone attack, French journalist Anthony Lallican died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS."

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak expressed condolences to Lallican's family and friends. According to him, the journalist died from a Russian drone attack while performing his work at the front alongside Ukrainian defenders.

