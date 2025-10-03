Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist

$41.280.05
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
02:35 PM • 20412 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 31253 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 32084 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 22071 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 36860 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 31215 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20202 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20146 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16493 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Construction of a bridge across the Tysa River between Ukraine and Romania is almost 90% completePhotoOctober 3, 12:20 PM • 12979 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 26133 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 18581 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce05:13 PM • 6342 views
"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media05:22 PM • 5528 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhoto02:14 PM • 18694 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 26266 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Vadym Filashkin
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce05:13 PM • 6550 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo04:00 PM • 13517 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 27690 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 31097 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 74051 views
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences over the death of French photojournalist Anthony Lallican. He died from a targeted Russian drone strike in Donetsk region, his colleague was wounded.

Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of French photojournalist Anthony Lallemand, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in the Donetsk region. He emphasized the violation of international humanitarian law and promised to bring those responsible to justice, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia continues to deliberately target journalists – this is a horrific crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. We will make every effort to bring those responsible to justice.

– emphasized the diplomat.

Sybiha also added that Lallemand's courage in bringing the truth about Russian aggression to the world should not be forgotten.

Recall

As a result of a targeted enemy FPV drone strike, French journalist Anthony Lallemand died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS".

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine