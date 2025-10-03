Ukraine will make efforts to bring those responsible to justice: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the death of a French journalist

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of French photojournalist Anthony Lallemand, who died from a targeted Russian drone strike in the Donetsk region. He emphasized the violation of international humanitarian law and promised to bring those responsible to justice, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Russia continues to deliberately target journalists – this is a horrific crime and a violation of international humanitarian law. We will make every effort to bring those responsible to justice. – emphasized the diplomat.

Sybiha also added that Lallemand's courage in bringing the truth about Russian aggression to the world should not be forgotten.

Recall

As a result of a targeted enemy FPV drone strike, French journalist Anthony Lallemand died, and his colleague from Kyiv Independent Hryhoriy Ivanchenko was injured. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS".