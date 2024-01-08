Macron is preparing to reshuffle the French government

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 85229 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110182 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139759 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137397 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176104 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171590 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282609 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178203 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167200 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148831 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106445 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84544 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36518 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58936 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44466 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 85229 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282609 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250228 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260665 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44466 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139759 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106643 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106636 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122746 views
Actual
Macron is preparing to reshuffle the French government

Macron is preparing to reshuffle the French government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27488 views

French President Emmanuel Macron may elect a new prime minister as early as this week.

Yesterday, the French president received Prime Minister Elisabeth Born at the Elysee Palace to discuss "important issues" that concern the current government. According to France24 , Emmanuel Macron may reshuffle the government this week. According to the French leader's entourage, it is about electing a new prime minister in the coming days, UNN reports.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron could reshuffle the government quickly, perhaps as early as Monday, to breathe new life into a second five-year term marked by a lack of an absolute majority in the National Assembly to govern.

Things will move forward early this week, likely with the appointment of a new prime minister on Monday

 ," says the influential advisor.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne's position has been shaky since the Macron-pushed immigration bill was rejected in parliament last month. It was eventually passed with many controversial changes imposed by the center-right opposition.

Macron, who is also facing a growing challenge from Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, met with Born on Sunday night.

The French president's office said the discussion focused on the effects of the floods in northern France and the threatening frost across the country. However, observers said they were likely discussing a proposed cabinet reshuffle.

First step to avert shutdown: US Congressional leaders reach agreement on government spending08.01.24, 09:52 • 34493 views

Under the French system, the president sets overall policy, but the prime minister is responsible for the day-to-day running of the government, meaning they often pay the price when the administration faces turbulence.

In her 20 months as prime minister, the 62-year-old Born, France's second female head of government, has pushed through key reforms in pensions and immigration, passing some 30 new laws, and overcome previous doubts about her future.

But over the past week, Macron has consulted with key figures, including Bayrou, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, to revitalize the administration.

But for all that, according to people close to the head of state, Elizabeth Bourne is "not doomed.

Everyone is giving her a funeral eulogy... but we are getting ahead of ourselves

-  comments a knowledgeable observer to the Tribune de Genève.

However, according to a number of media outlets, Emmanuel Macron has been considering options for replacing the French prime minister for several days now, and two candidates are being considered:

 Julien Denormandy, former Minister of Housing and Agriculture, a member of Macron's party.

Sébastien Lecornu, the current Minister of the Armed Forces, comes from the right.

Recall

During his New Year's address to the nation at the Elysee Palace in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron, recalling the reforms implemented over the past year, said that the 2024 Summer Olympics should bring effective results.

France and Jordan drop 7 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza from planes06.01.24, 07:32 • 40391 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising