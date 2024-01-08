Macron is preparing to reshuffle the French government

Yesterday, the French president received Prime Minister Elisabeth Born at the Elysee Palace to discuss "important issues" that concern the current government. According to France24 , Emmanuel Macron may reshuffle the government this week. According to the French leader's entourage, it is about electing a new prime minister in the coming days, UNN reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron could reshuffle the government quickly, perhaps as early as Monday, to breathe new life into a second five-year term marked by a lack of an absolute majority in the National Assembly to govern.

Things will move forward early this week, likely with the appointment of a new prime minister on Monday ," says the influential advisor.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne's position has been shaky since the Macron-pushed immigration bill was rejected in parliament last month. It was eventually passed with many controversial changes imposed by the center-right opposition.

Macron, who is also facing a growing challenge from Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, met with Born on Sunday night.

The French president's office said the discussion focused on the effects of the floods in northern France and the threatening frost across the country. However, observers said they were likely discussing a proposed cabinet reshuffle.

Under the French system, the president sets overall policy, but the prime minister is responsible for the day-to-day running of the government, meaning they often pay the price when the administration faces turbulence.

In her 20 months as prime minister, the 62-year-old Born, France's second female head of government, has pushed through key reforms in pensions and immigration, passing some 30 new laws, and overcome previous doubts about her future.

But over the past week, Macron has consulted with key figures, including Bayrou, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, to revitalize the administration.

But for all that, according to people close to the head of state, Elizabeth Bourne is "not doomed.

Everyone is giving her a funeral eulogy... but we are getting ahead of ourselves - comments a knowledgeable observer to the Tribune de Genève.

However, according to a number of media outlets, Emmanuel Macron has been considering options for replacing the French prime minister for several days now, and two candidates are being considered:

Julien Denormandy, former Minister of Housing and Agriculture, a member of Macron's party.

Sébastien Lecornu, the current Minister of the Armed Forces, comes from the right.

