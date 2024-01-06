France and Jordan drop 7 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza from planes

France and Jordan will deliver seven tons of aid to Gaza. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this is the first time that Paris has been directly involved in such an operation, although it has so far delivered about 1,000 tons of aid to the enclave by land.

A spokesman for the French president said that a French plane and a Jordanian plane took part in the operation on Thursday night.

Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical said President Emmanuel Macron.

The official declined to say what was dropped or whether Israel had given the green light for the operation. In November, Israel approved a previous airborne assistance mission to Jordan.

The cargo was equipped with systems that remotely sent it to a Jordanian field hospital operating in the area.

Macron's office says the "extremely complicated operation" took place late Thursday night, made possible by close ties between the French and Jordanian militaries.

Israel withdraws some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase