First step to avert shutdown: US Congressional leaders reach agreement on government spending

US congressional leaders have reached a $1.66 trillion deal to fund the federal government in 2024, despite Republican Party demands to cut the budget, The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the leaders of the US Congress have reached an agreement that provides for funding the federal government in 2024 by $ 1.66 trillion, while maintaining funding for key domestic and social welfare programs.

This amount includes $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for other non-defense expenditures.

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized that the agreement brought the United States closer to preventing an unnecessary government shutdown and protecting important national priorities.

It is noted that lawmakers are facing a tight deadline to pass legislation to codify the agreement and prevent a partial shutdown of the government.

On January 19, funding for approximately 20 percent of the government expires, including major programs such as veterans' assistance, food safety, and medicine.

Recall

The gross national debt of the US federal government has set a new record, exceeding $34 trillion.