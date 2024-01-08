First step to avert shutdown: US Congressional leaders reach agreement on government spending

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102873 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102613 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104605 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72220 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45416 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 59782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233867 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259235 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32641 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136629 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105910 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105916 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122080 views
First step to avert shutdown: US Congressional leaders reach agreement on government spending

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34491 views

US Congressional leaders agree on $1.66 trillion in government funding

US congressional leaders have reached a $1.66 trillion deal to fund the federal government in 2024, despite Republican Party demands to cut the budget, The Washington Post reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the leaders of the US Congress have reached an agreement that provides for funding the federal government in 2024 by $ 1.66 trillion, while maintaining funding for key domestic and social welfare programs.

This amount includes $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for other non-defense expenditures.

U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized that the agreement brought the United States closer to preventing an unnecessary government shutdown and protecting important national priorities.

It is noted that lawmakers are facing a tight deadline to pass legislation to codify the agreement and prevent a partial shutdown of the government.

On January 19, funding for approximately 20 percent of the government expires, including major programs such as veterans' assistance, food safety, and medicine.

Recall

The gross national debt of the US federal government has set a new record, exceeding $34 trillion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World

Contact us about advertising