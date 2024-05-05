Macron calls on Europe to reset economic ties with China
Kyiv • UNN
On the eve of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for Europe to restore economic ties with China, seeking reciprocity and better economic security.
Details
Macron explained that Europe wants more reciprocity in economic ties with China to better ensure its economic security.
I call for "aggiornamento" (renewal - ed.), because China now has excess capacity in many areas and is exporting massively to Europe
He also emphasized that he was not proposing to distance himself from China.
Whether it is climate or security, we need the Chinese
French President Emmanuel Macron will pressure China's Xi Jinping during his meeting with him to push Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
