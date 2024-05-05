ukenru
Macron calls on Europe to reset economic ties with China

Macron calls on Europe to reset economic ties with China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23935 views

On the eve of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for Europe to restore economic ties with China, seeking reciprocity and better economic security.

On the eve of his meeting with the Chinese leader, the French president emphasized that Europe needs to renew economic ties with China. Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details 

Macron explained that Europe wants more reciprocity in economic ties with China to better ensure its economic security.

I call for "aggiornamento" (renewal - ed.), because China now has excess capacity in many areas and is exporting massively to Europe

- Macron emphasized. 

He also emphasized that he was not proposing to distance himself from China.

Whether it is climate or security, we need the Chinese

- The French president is convinced.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron will pressure China's Xi Jinping during his meeting with him to push Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
Contact us about advertising