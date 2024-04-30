Macron seeks to deepen relations with Xi Jinping, as he appeals to him to urge Putin to end war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94654 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109817 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152535 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156346 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252434 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226995 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29089 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25389 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32472 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25200 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22349 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226995 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212963 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225361 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68989 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75474 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114216 views
Macron seeks to deepen relations with Xi Jinping, as he appeals to him to urge Putin to end war in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25508 views

Macron is seeking to deepen his personal connection with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to deepen his personal bond with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter's two-day visit to France, as he appeals to the Chinese leader to urge Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the plans, UNN reports.

Details

"President Emmanuel Macron aims to deepen his personal connection with Xi during the two-day visit to France, as he appeals to the Chinese leader to urge Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine," the newspaper writes, citing sources.

According to sources, Macron is also seeking to attract Chinese investment in the French electric vehicle battery sector.

This "charm offensive" will include inviting Xi Jinping to dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, where the people said the menu may include French cognac, a drink that is under anti-dumping investigation in Beijing. Macron is then expected to invite his Chinese counterpart to a corner of the Pyrenees Mountains where the French president visited his grandmother as a child, the sources added.

"French President Emmanuel Macron is offering Xi the opportunity to negotiate with a leading EU power that has proven itself to be willing to take a more independent path," said Chong Jah Yan, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. The trip, he said, "is an attempt to engage those parts of Europe that Xi believes may be more sympathetic to his position.

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans a visit to France on May 6-7: Ukraine will be discussed with Macron30.04.24, 08:22 • 21026 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Macron's diplomatic adviser on Saturday that he hoped Paris could push the EU to pursue a pragmatic policy toward Beijing. Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also hold a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping during their visit, her main spokesperson wrote on the social media platform X.

Addendum

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is heading to the European Union for the first time in five years with what Bloomberg writes is a clear message: Beijing offers far more economic opportunities for the bloc than the United States wants to recognize.

According to the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, the Chinese leader will begin his five-day trip to France, Serbia and Hungary on May 5. These countries are eager for investment from China, despite multiple EU investigations into Beijing's industrial policies and warnings from officials in Washington about the risks, the newspaper said.

"I think it's part of trying to convince the Europeans that there are better options and that a better relationship is possible," Duncan Freeman, a lecturer in Sino-European relations at the Brussels School of Management in Belgium, said before Xi Jinping's trip.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

